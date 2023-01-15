Adam Schiff: We Can’t ‘Exclude the Possibility’ Biden’s Handling of Documents Endangered National Security

Congressman Adam Schiff (R-CA) is allowing for the possibly that the President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents endangered America’s national security.

Schiff joined ABC News’ Jon Karl on Sunday, where he was asked if he approves Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified materials found at Biden’s home and former office. The congressman called it “the right move,” saying “the attorney general has to make sure that not only is justice evenly applied, but the appearances of justice are also satisfactory to the public.”

“I don’t think he had any choice but to appoint a special counsel,” Schiff said. “And I think that special counsel will do the proper assessment.”

Schiff went on to call for a national security risk assessment on Biden’s documents case, plus the documents Donald Trump improperly kept at Mar-a-Lago. This prompted Karl to ask if Schiff thought national security was possibly “jeopardized” by Biden just as Trump might’ve done.

“I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” said Schiff. “We have asked for an assessment in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents. I think we ought to get that same assessment of the documents found in the think tank, as well as the home of President Biden.”

Karl asked if the White House should’ve been more forthcoming about the documents’ discovery, given how it happened just days before the midterm elections.

“I think the administration will need to answer that question. I’m going to reserve judgment until they do,” Schiff said. He continued by pointing out that Biden has been complying with the investigations into his handling of documents, unlike Trump, whose residence was raided by the FBI after he refused to comply with a subpoenaed demand for the return of his documents.

Watch above via ABC.

