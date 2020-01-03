After Soleimani Strike, Pompeo Says ‘The Europeans Haven’t Been as Helpful as I Wish That They Could Be’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared with Fox News’ Sean Hannity to talk about the strike on a top Iranian general and at one point criticized European allies for not being more “helpful.”

Pompeo again said there was an imminent attack that could have killed many Americans, telling Hannity, “They were aiming to take down significant amounts of Americans that would’ve undoubtedly killed locals too…We can’t talk much about the details, but suffice it to say the American people can know that the decision that President Trump made to take Qasem Soleimani down saved American lives.”

At one point he noted criticism that there’s been “no strategy,” calling such criticism “willful blindness.”

Hannity asked Pompeo what other nations have been saying to him after the strike.

Pompeo said he’s spoken to partners in the region, saying, “They’ve all been fantastic.”

He added, “[We’re] talking to our partners in other places that haven’t been quite as good. Frankly, the Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be. The Brits, the French, the Germans — all need to understand that what we did, what the Americans dad, saved lives in Europe as well.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]