Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who once told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble,” defended New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ stance against anthem kneelers, adding that “he’s allowed to have an opinion.”

In 2018, Ingraham told Lebron to “shut up and dribble” and to “keep the political commentary to yourself,” responding to his claim that President Donald Trump doesn’t “give a f*ck about the people.”

Apparently walking back on her opinion that athletes should stay away from political commentary this week, Ingraham expressed that she was deeply upset that Brees received backlash for saying he “will never agree” with Colin Kaepernick’s form of protesting.

“He is allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. He is a person. He has some worth, I would imagine,” Ingraham said on Wednesday night. “I mean, this is beyond football though. This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist.”

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said when asked about kneeling to protest police brutality. He ultimately apologized for his answer, as many viewed his comments as insensitive in the wake of George Floyd’s fatal arrest.

Ingraham continued that protesters in New Orleans have been shouting “F Drew Brees,” adding that the pushback on his comments are dismantling the Saint’s “beautiful team spirit.”

Complex Sports shared both Fox News clips back to back, highlighting Ingraham’s hypocrisy:

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD: “Shut up and dribble!” To Drew Brees: “He’s allowed to have an opinion.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/PtEBHdPh7o — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

