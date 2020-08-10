AG Barr Praises Fox News’ Media Criticism: I Like it When They Show Other Channels Using the Same Talking Points

Attorney General William Barr praised Fox News — while on Fox News Sunday night — for its criticism of the media.

Appearing on Life, Liberty & Levin with host Mark Levin, the attorney general slammed media coverage of the violent uprising in Portland.

“Anyone with eyes can see what’s happening [in Portland]. They see the violence,” Barr said. “You don’t see it on any of the national news. You don’t see it on the networks or any of the other cable stations. And yet you hear about these peaceful demonstrators. So it’s a lie. The American people are being told a lie by the media.”

Levin concurred.

“Do you think the media has become so ideological that it’s just utterly unreliable, particularly some of these cable shows?” Levin asked.

“It’s reliable for being partisan nowadays, I think,” Barr told the Fox News opinion host, before proceeding to salute the network on which he was appearing.

“I like it when Fox goes through some of the reporting of each channel — how they use exactly the same phraseology and same talking points, and that’s what you see. It’s become extremely monolithic. And it’s wedded, in many ways, to the Democratic party.”

