Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt seemed to mistake MSNBC for NBC News as she blasted the “vile” criticism Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) received over his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

As Earhardt spoke to her Fox & Friends co-hosts about the Wednesday night festivities, she profusely applauded Scott’s counter-address, saying “I have never been more proud of our South Carolina senator.” She called it a “beautiful, wonderful speech” as she lovingly poured through the contents of his “powerful” and “uplifting” remarks.

“Best speech he has ever given,” she said. “I want him to run for president one day. I’m so proud of him.”

Of course, not everyone was as enthused by Scott’s address, and Earhardt quickly moved on to rip into those people, starting with NBC.

“Why did NBC News — it was vile,” Earhardt said. “Their attacks were vicious last night about Tim Scott and the things that are trending on Twitter.”

The grievance Earhardt has with Twitter most likely stems from how “Uncle Tim” trended as critics bashed Scott over his remarks. As for NBC, Earhardt didn’t specify which part of their commentary was “vile,” as she put it. It’s possible, however, she was actually angered by the less than impressed reactions Scott drew from MSNBC.

Nicolle Wallace called Scott’s address a speech “from a planet where facts don’t matter.” Joy Reid said she was “shocked and a bit embarrassed” by the senator, not only because he declined to talk about criminal justice reform, but also for advancing the “standard Republican pablum” on culture wars and denying America has a problem with systemic racism. Lawrence O’Donnell also snarked at the wordplay Scott used to avoid calling Biden a “good man,” even though he came very close to doing so.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to clarify the distinction between NBC and MSNBC.

