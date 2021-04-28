‘Shocked and a Bit Embarrassed for Him’: Entire MSNBC Panel Trashes Tim Scott Response to Biden

The MSNBC panel Wednesday night went on a tear over Senator Tim Scott’s response to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Rachel Maddow started by saying “it’s going to be hard for most people that are paying any attention to politics to swallow the ‘Republicans support making it easier to vote’ line.”

“There’s some stuff there that may make sense in a sliver of Republican world,” Maddow continued, “but in the news world I don’t think will ring.”

Nicolle Wallace agreed and said, “This is a speech delivered from a planet where facts don’t matter, which is where the current Republican party resides, so it’s not really his fault. But it is his responsibility to get his facts straight.”

She also said “the most reprehensible thing” he said was his remarks about the Georgia voting law.

Joy Reid said at one point, “This was standard Republican pablum. This could have been delivered by Tom Cotton or Mike Lee. ‘America’s not a racist country.’ ‘There’s no racism here.’ I’m not sure what the purpose of this was. His audience to me appeared to be conservative white Republicans who are angry over certain things, of cancel culture and the same sort of cultural nods that we hear on Fox News. And he was out here to throw them a lifeline.”

Reid said she was “shocked and a bit embarrassed” for the South Carolina senator, adding “this was a lost opportunity” to talk about criminal justice reform.

Lawrence O’Donnell even took issue with Scott saying, “Our president seems like a good man.”

“He couldn’t bring himself to say to Republican voters who he wants to raise money from ‘our president is a good man,'” O’Donnell said. “If you asked Joe Biden about Tim Scott, there’s no circumstance in which Joe Biden wouldn’t say ‘Tim Scott’s a good man’ and then he’d go onto talk about his disagreements. But that construction is a 21st century Republican construction in that sentence about a Democratic president of the United States.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

