Ainsley Earhardt Goes OFF on Biden Saying He’ll ‘Get in Real Trouble’ Answering Questions: ‘Who is Above Him?!’

President Joe Biden ended a press conference saying he’d “get in real trouble” answering questions from the press, which led the co-hosts of Fox & Friends to have a field day.

On Thursday, Biden delivered a speech at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, that the White House billed as a speech on Bidenomics. Biden ended his speech with a quip that elicited laughter:

But seriously… We’re living through one of the greatest job creation periods in our history. And folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. That literally is our economic plan in action. Bidenomics in action. Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that. (laughter). But all kidding aside, we face some pretty tough times in recent years. But America didn’t give up. America never gives up!

“Who’s he getting in trouble with?” Ainsley Earhardt said exasperate following a clip of Biden saying as much. “I mean, he’s the president of the United States. He’s the top guy. Who’s above him? Who’s going to get mad at him? Who’s yelling at him? But it sounds like someone is because, like you said, he’s scared even to make a comment about Maui.”

There are a few things at play here. First of all, Biden was joking about not taking questions and getting in “trouble.” But, many a truth is said in jest, and it’s kind of a weird joke for the leader of the free world to act like he’s beholden to whoever is behind the curtain threatening to chide the Commander in Chief. That said, its not an off-base remark given the ongoing and active investigations that are currently underway.

And at the root of Earhardt’s frustration is the fact that President Biden does appear to avoid direct media scrutiny, especially in comparison to Former President Donald Trump, who not only sought out tough questions from the press but relished in insulting many reporters as a way to prove his toughness to his supporters.

