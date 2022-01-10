Alabama Player Gets Penalized for ‘Clapping’ During the Title Game: Here’s Why

Officials dished out an unusual penalty during the first quarter of Monday’s national title game between Georgia and Alabama.

Trailing 3-0, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a snap and handed the ball off before officials whistled the play dead on a penalty. Rather than be a common pre-snap penalty on the offense such as a false start or a delay of game, it was the defense that was penalized for… clapping.

Well, technically the flag was for a delay of game. Here’s how the referee explained it:

Prior to the ball being snapped, delay of game: disconcerting signals, defense, number 10 – clapping. Five-yard penalty. Second down.

The clapping culprit was Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who may have been attempting to mimic the snap count in an attempt to induce Georgia to commit a false start. Such a move is not allowed.

“It’s amazing the referee – with this crowd noise – can hear that,” said analyst Kirk Herbstreit. “But you could see him clapping to your right.”

This isn’t the first time a defense got flagged for the penalty this college football season. In October, Nebraska got hit with a delay of game for using disconcerting signals against Michigan.

“I think that was disconcerting to [Nebraska head coach] Scott Frost,” joked broadcaster Sean McDonough at the time.

While the penalty is just five yards and not an automatic first down in college football, in the NFL the call is regarded as a team penalty resulting in 15 yards and an automatic first down.

Watch above via ESPN.

