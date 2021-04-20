Alan Dershowitz Compares Maxine Waters to the Ku Klux Klan

In what some might see as a naked call for attention, Harvard legal professor Alan Dershowitz asserted that Rep. Maxine Waters’s actions encouraging protesters were similar to intimidation efforts of the Ku Klux Klan towards juries in the 50s and 60s.

Yes, he really said that.

The curious moment came during a Tuesday morning appearance on Newsmax. Dershowitz was commenting on a suggestion made by the judge presiding over the Derek Chauvin trial that Waters’ comments may work as an effective appeal for a mistrial by Chauvin’s defense.

The California Democrat who visited Minneapolis over the weekend and encouraged protestors to stay aggressive and let them know that “they mean business,” which Tucker Carlson oddly interpreted as “do what we say or we’ll kill you.” The current political temperature in Minneapolis is at a fever pitch as the Chauvin verdict looms and the city grieves the fatal shooting of another unarmed black man, Daunte Wright.

Waters was heard telling assembled media that “We have got to fight for justice,” as well as publicly called for a guilty verdict, saying “I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. I don’t know whether it’s in the first degree, but as far as I’m concerned it’s first degree.”

She also encouraged protestors by saying “We have got to stay on the streets and we have got to get more active. We have got to get more confrontational. We have got to make sure that they know that they know we mean business.”

Dershowitz heard these clips and was somehow reminded of the Ku Klux Klan, despite the fact that the underlying scenario between court trials of a group known for lynching Black men is remarkably different than Rep. Waters exhorting those protesting a justice system that has seen a raft of unarmed black men fatally shot by police.

“That’s not the way the system of justice should operate,” the Harvard professor said, suggesting Waters’ comments were inappropriate. “We’re not under the rule of law in Minneapolis, we’re under the rule of the crowd.”

“The irony of what Congresswoman Waters did, she borrowed the playbook of the Ku Klux Klan from the 192os, the 1930s,” he added. “They would stand outside of courtrooms and they would threatened violence if any juror would ever acquit, a black person or convict a white person.”

“Now we’re seeing exactly the opposite was seeing mobs outside the courthouse and was seeing members of congress just like the Klan had governors and senators and very prominent public officials demanding verdicts in particular cases is and now we have a member of Congress demanding a verdict in the case,” before calling Waters call for a guilty plea “disgraceful.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

