Alan Dershowitz Smacks Down ‘Absurd’ Theory Kamala Harris Will Replace Breyer: ‘Can’t Vote to Confirm Herself’

By Kipp JonesJan 26th, 2022, 3:48 pm
 

Attorney Alan Dershowitz called any notion that Vice President Kamala Harris will be nominated to replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court “absurd.”

News that Breyer will step down broke on Tuesday, although the long-serving jurist has not yet released a statement about it. President Joe Biden vowed on the campaign trail in 2020 that should he have the opportunity to nominate a justice, he would choose a Black woman.

Within moments of the revelation Breyer would soon be out, potential nominees were being floated online and on the networks. Harris’ name was instantly among them.

People on all sides of the political spectrum shared their respective hot takes about the vice president potentially joining the country’s highest court.

Dershowitz joined American Agenda on Newsmax TV with hosts Bob Sellers and Heather Childers, where derided those who have floated Harris as a replacement for Breyer.

Dershowitz said, “[Breyer] doesn’t want to be replaced by somebody who’s going to destroy his legacy of 30 years on the on the bench, so clearly he wants to be replaced by somebody who is similar to him in voting patterns.” He added:

Let’s be very clear that the notion that Kamala Harris will be nominated is absurd. It will not happen. First of all, there’s a question of whether or not she could be confirmed. Remember, she has to cast the deciding vote. If all the Republicans and all the Democrats stay together, it’ll be a 50/50 tie, and you can’t confirm a justice with a 50/50 tie, and Vice President Harris can’t vote to confirm herself. Now, you know there may be, there’s never been a situation like this, but there may be ways around that, but it will not happen.

