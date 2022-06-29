Alec Baldwin’s Instagram Interview With Woody Allen Comically Plagued By Boomery Tech Issues

Alec Baldwin’s live stream interview with director Woody Allen took a comical turn after the pair suffered from Wi-Fi issues.

The interview was conducted live on Baldwin’s Instagram page on Tuesday with an 86-year-old Allen joining the conversation virtually.

The interview was flowing smoothly until fifteen minutes into the event when they began to experience technical difficulties. Allen was discussing his passion for jazz music and his performances with musical group Woody Allen and His New Orleans Jazz Band when the video abruptly stopped.

“You broke up there, We lost him. Are you there?” Baldwin said.

“Hold on,” he chimes as he struggles to get out of a recliner chair and make his way off camera. Dogs begin to bark incessantly in the background.

Baldwin begins calling for an assistant in his home using broken Spanish. According to the New York Post, who transcribed the commentary, he yelled “Leonetta! Leonetta! Basta! Las perritas! Basta! Las perritas, suficiente!”

Roughly translated, it means “Leonetta! Leonetta! Enough! The dogs! Enough. The dogs, that’s enough!”

Allen was able to rejoin the interview after a few moments and the conversation continued.

But the pair were not in the clear just yet. A few minutes later, the Wi-Fi would cut out once more and a frustrated Baldwin would be left alone to broadcast live.

A gruff Baldwin proclaims, “We’re losing him again,” as Allen slipped into the internet void.

A few awkward moments pass as he sits in silence, patiently waiting before an assistant calls him from a different phone. “Are they in a room where they have the best Wi-Fi? This is the second time they’ve shut down now?” he asked.

Following the technical troubleshooting, the live stream was able to continue without interruption for a full hour as the two discussed Allen’s career and future plans in Hollywood.

Listen above via @alecbaldwininsta on Instagram.

