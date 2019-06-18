In a recent Instagram live video, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) compared America’s southern border centers to concentration camps.

“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a video picked up by Fox News. “If that doesn’t bother you…I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘never again’ means something.”

The video comes just after President Donald Trump took Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by surprise when he announced on Twitter Monday night that the agency is about to launch a nationwide operation to deport illegal immigrants. The Trump Administration still faces regular scrutiny for how immigrant families are treated at ICE detention centers around the border, and to that point, Ocasio-Cortez said in her video “the fact that concentrations camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it.”

Rep. Ocascio-Cortez’s comments come after Andrea Pitzer, author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps spoke of current U.S. immigration policies on the border in a manner very similar to AOC.

“We have what I would call a concentration camp system,” Pitzer says, “and the definition of that in my book is, mass detention of civilians without trial.”

The freshman Democrat goes on by remarking that migrant children are being held in the same internment camps that were used to hold people of Japanese descent during World War II. She called it a “crisis” in terms of “if America will remain America…or if “we are losing to an authoritarian and fascist presidency.”

“I don’t use those words lightly. I don’t use those words to just throw bombs. I use that word because that is what an administration that creates concentration camps is,” she concludes. “A presidency that creates concentration camps is fascist and it’s very difficult to say that.”

Watch above.

