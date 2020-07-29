CNN’s Alisyn Camerota mocked Attorney General Bill Barr as she accused him of “willful blindness” to the racial injustice issues at the root of the civil unrest America has witnessed in recent times.

Camerota’s remarks came after Jeffrey Toobin spoke to New Day about how Barr and President Donald Trump “don’t believe that there is systemic racism in this country.” After Toobin concluded his point, Camerota panned Barr for rejecting the notion of systematic racism in police departments during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

“William Pelham Barr weighing in on systemic racism, it’s like me talking about sports. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He has no experience. How can he say there’s no systemic racism?” Camerota said. “He would not have been subject to it, and that is the larger point is that he engages in this sort of willful blindness.”

Camerota went on by similarly accusing Barr of being willfully ignorant on Trump’s tweets about the Michael Flynn and Roger Stone cases, plus the police’s use of chemical munitions to force protesters away from the White House so Trump could have a photo-op in front of a church.

“Bill Barr could know those things if he chose to look into them, but he didn’t seem to have that kind of intellectual curiosity,” Camerota said. Toobin followed up by saying it was telling that Barr interfered in the Justice Department’s business to help Trump’s friends, but has never done so on any other occasion.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]