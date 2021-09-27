Amanda Carpenter Tears Into Republicans Siding With Trump’s Big Lie: ‘Setting the Stage to Cancel Elections’ They Don’t Win

CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter went on a tear Monday against Republicans backing 2020 election conspiracies.

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump continued to push the big lie about the election he lost, during a rally in Georgia. Jake Tapper played a clip from the rally before again making it clear Trump is lying.

“Yet it seems like it doesn’t matter that the Republican base now believes this,” he remarked.

Carpenter called this “a continuing act of election subversion.”

It’s happening in Arizona. I don’t even like calling what’s going on audits. These are partisan sham investigations meant to delegitimize the election and prime the base to overturn the results…of a credible election. This is ongoing. You’re right, we could fact-check this all day, but this is an exercise in power in the way that he gets other Republicans to do what he wants to do. And that’s why these sham investigations are spreading to places like Texas, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, because this isn’t about votes. It’s not about counting them. It’s raw power and setting the stage to cancel elections that Republicans don’t win.

Tapper also took a moment to address an argument from liberals that media outlets should stop giving Trump oxygen.

“The truth is this is a continued threat to democracy,” he said.

Minutes later Tapper noted comments from Glenn Youngkin to Axios about the 2020 election. He did not directly answer in that interview whether he would’ve voted to certify the results on January 6th (he said in a later interview he would have).

Carpenter knocked Youngkin and said “there can be no coming together” when Republicans “indulge this conspiracy nonsense” in any way.

You can watch above, via CNN.

