Judge Amy Coney Barrett stonewalled on Tuesday as Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) repeatedly pressed her on her views pertaining to abortion.

Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court has prompted questions about whether it would lead to the overturning of Roe V. Wade, and in the judge’s second day of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feinstein began her questioning by urging Barrett to be upfront about her stance on abortion rights. The Ranking Democrat noted that Barrett’s mentor, Antonin Scalia, believed Roe was “wrongly decided,” so she asked Barrett “do you agree” with the late justice’s view.

Barrett refused to answer the question, referring to a precedent from Justice Elena Kagen and saying “it would actually be wrong” to voice [my] opinion on a legal matter that continues to be litigated.

“If I express a view on a precedent one way or another, whether I say I love it or I hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case,” Barrett said.

Feinstein responded by saying Barrett’s non-answer was “distressing,” so she once again asked if Barrett shares Scalia’s opinion on the Roe decision.

“I completely understand why you are asking the question,” Barrett answered, “but, again, I can’t pre-commit or say ‘yes I’m going in with some agenda,’ because I’m not. I don’t have any agenda, I have no agenda to try to overrule [Planned Parenthood V. Casey]. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.”

Twice more, Feinstein grilled Barrett on whether she would uphold the precedent set by Roe, but Barrett wouldn’t say how she would preside on the matter.

