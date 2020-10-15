Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) suggested that the government should take action against Facebook and Twitter in response to their handling of the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden.

Hawley gave an interview to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night where the two discussed the Post’s reporting on emails between Burisma officials and the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. The story has come under question by many in the media due to its dubious sourcing, but Ingraham focused on how Twitter and Facebook took action to censor the report.

“It’s basically, at this point, big tech versus democracy. That’s what it is,” Hawley said. “These tech companies want to rig an election. They want to control what we read. They want to control journalists in this country. They want to control the news and we just can’t let them.”

Hawley went on to promise he would have Facebook and Twitter testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and that he would ask the Federal Election Committee to launch an investigation. As Hawley continued to pummel “the corruption surrounding big tech,” Ingraham had him respond to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who conceded that his website’s handling of the Post report “was not great.”

“It so insulting,” Hawley responded. “[The statement] insults the intelligence of every single American citizen. We’re not stupid. We can see that Twitter rushed to suppress this story, to censor it on behalf of the Bidens, just like Facebook rushed to do the same thing. The fix is in. They want to rig the election and use their monopoly power. We can’t let them do that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

