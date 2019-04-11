Anderson Cooper Asks: Does Trump’s Wall ‘Actually’ Exist ‘Somewhere in Deep Space?’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper had some thoughts about space and President Donald Trump’s wall Wednesday night.

Speaking with Stephen Colbert, it all started with talk about the first picture of a black hole.

“That’s what I feel like reading about the black hole,” Cooper said, after comparing the black hole to Pop Rocks, soda, and possible death. “It blows my mind. How is space endless? What does that mean? How is that possible? What does ‘endless’ mean?”

“I not sure if it is endless,” Colbert replied.

“Does it stop?” Cooper asked. “Is there a wall?”

Colbert suggested space was somehow bent.

“Is that where the wall actually exists, somewhere in deep outer space?” Cooper then quipped. “I don’t know.”

Then riffing off of Trump’s comments about the border wall, Cooper continued on, “If you tear down an old wall, and you replace it in the exact same spot…new wall.”

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com