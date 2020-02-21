Anderson Cooper literally called “bullshit” on Rod Blagojevich in a heated interview tonight over President Donald Trump commuting the former governor’s sentence.

Cooper was stunned right off the bat when Blagojevich called himself a “political prisoner.” He said, “Nelson Mandela was a political prisoner. Political prisoners have no due process and are unjustly jailed.”

Blagojevich said he was targeted by “corrupt prosecutors” and Cooper pointed out that the then-attorney general who went after him is now a Trump supporter.

Blagojevich insisted that they wouldn’t let him play tapes in court that would have “proved everything I’m saying is true about what they did to me.”

Cooper went through the legal process and how it “wasn’t prosecutors who convicted you,” bringing up not just the jury verdict but his subsequent appeal and how the vote to impeach and remove him was pretty much unanimous and overwhelmingly bipartisan.

“I mean, give me a break,” Cooper said.

Things got more heated as they kept arguing back and forth before Cooper ended with this:

“Look, I have no problem with you getting out. The president can commute whoever he wants. I just think — I wish — you’re besmirching prosecutors who actually are no longer in government, but prosecutors are important in our system and you are going after the very basis of our justice system, which has plenty of problems but, you know, part of the thing is you got out, you do have an obligation to at least admit what you did wrong and you refuse to do that and you’re creating a whole new alternate universe of facts and that may be big in politics today but it’s still frankly just bullshit.”

“It’s not bullshit at all,” Blagojevich responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

