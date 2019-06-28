“When it comes to dictators, President Trump is all praise.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper tonight called out the president for comments he made to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman while in Osaka for the G-20.

Earlier tonight news broke of the latter, in which the president offered very complimentary words of praise to MBS and did not bring up the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, despite being asked by the press.

Cooper also noted the public Twitter message Trump sent to Kim Jong Un before bringing up the president being lighthearted about election interference and teasing the “fake news” with Putin.

“Until today, the president has never actually shared a laugh with Putin about election interference, at least publicly,” Cooper said, adding it doesn’t look like election security is a U.S. interest Trump was looking to push.

Cooper spoke with Dan Rather about all this, remarking he’s still “not used to” Trump genuflecting like that.

At one point Cooper remarked that he thought someone was joking when they recounted what Trump’s North Korea tweet tonight was.

You can watch above, via CNN.

