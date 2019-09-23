Anderson Cooper took dead aim at new White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham for her recent appearance on Fox and Friends, in which both the president’s favorite morning show cast and his taxpayer-funded spokesperson teamed up to bash the press corps.

Pointing out that Grisham has failed to hold a single White House press briefing since being named to the position nearly three months ago, Cooper offered a detailed breakdown of her oh-so-friendly interview on Fox News earlier on Monday. At one point, the CNN host noted how Fox and Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt slipped into the first-person plural — “no longer are we doing that, right?” — when describing the Trump administration’s effective ban on formal press briefings.

“The anchor isn’t even pretending to be independent of the White House PR Machine,” Cooper pointed out. “‘No longer are we doing that, right, the briefings, we’re not doing that anymore.’ Not ‘you’ aren’t doing that, not ‘the administration,’ not ‘the White House’ but ‘we.’ I guess at least she’s owning it. It tells you all you need to know about the information dispensed from that F&F crescent-shaped novelty couch.”

Cooper kept the clip of Grisham’s appearance rolling, with a split-screen of his face, so viewers could see his mock-horrified reactions when Grisham complained that briefings were “a lot of theater,” that reporters were participating to “get famous” as Brian Kilmeade helpfully chimed in, and were “writing books now.”

“Oh my God! Ugh! Friggin’ reporters,” Cooper cattily responded, parodying the Fox and Friends kaffeklatcch outrage. “By the way, did you notice how quickly how Fox & Friends, did you notice how quickly they scrambled to agree with Grisham before she even finished her sentence?”

Cooper then went on to list all the many examples of former White House officials who have written books about their time in the Trump administration, including, notably, Grisham’s predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Maybe Stephanie Grisham is wise to keep a low profile,” Cooper later concluded. “She may be able to get a job after she’s ultimately ousted and/or resigns. No one would know she works for the White House because nobody knows who she is or what she looks like because she’s just not doing briefings. She’s claiming the briefings were ended because reporters were being tough, asking tough questions and pointing out facts.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

