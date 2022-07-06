Anderson Cooper Rips Uvalde Cops Over ‘Coverup’: ‘This Is Not a Question Any Longer… They Want It Swept Away’

Anderson Cooper concluded that authorities in Uvalde, Texas are hiding something after the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

In addition to those killed at Robb Elementary School, survivors are suffering physically, emotionally, and psychologically.

A teacher from the school named Arnulfo Reyes was shot multiple times during the massacre.

During an interview with CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz Wednesday, the teacher described being wounded and then splashed with his own blood by the shooter.

On AC360, the host spoke to Prokupecz about Reyes, the ongoing investigation into the shooting and the botched police response.

Cooper watched the interview Reyes and ripped into the law enforcement officers who responded to the school. He said,

I cannot believe watching this killer splashing this man’s blood in his face, taunting him to see if he’s still alive so if he could shoot him again, while police from multiple jurisdictions are standing out in the hallway heavily armed for more than an hour we now know. And I mean the mayor I think yesterday called it a coverup. I mean it is a–this is not a question any longer. This has just been from the get-go, they have been covering this stuff up from the earliest statements that they made, whether directly lying about it or trying to focus reporters’ attention on other activities that day on anything but the most important activity, which is why they didn’t go into that room.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin accused state law enforcement officers of a “coverup” during an interview with CNN Tuesday.

“I’m not confident, 100%, in [the Texas Department of Public Safety] because I think it’s a coverup,” McLaughlin said.

On police officers who stood idly by for over a hour during the massacre, McLaughlin added, “Every agency in that hallway is going to have to share the blame.”

Watch above, via CNN.

