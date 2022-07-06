Uvalde Cop Wanted to Kill Shooter BEFORE He Entered School, Instead Asked For Permission and Got No Answer

A police officer on the scene of May’s massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas had a clear shot at what was then a would-be killer, but did not pull the trigger.

The officer instead radioed his supervisor for permission to take the shot and received no answer.

Per a report released by Texas State University, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was spotted armed with a rifle by an officer before he entered Robb Elementary School on May 24. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the attack.

According to the latest report about the botched response from officers on-scene, the entire massacre could have been avoided. The report states:

Prior to the suspect’s entry into the building at 11:33:00, according to statements, a Uvalde Police Officer on scene at the crash site observed the suspect carrying a rifle outside the west hall entry. The officer, armed with a rifle, asked his supervisor for permission to shoot the suspect. However, the supervisor either did not hear or responded too late. The officer turned to get confirmation from his supervisor and when he turned back to address the suspect, he had entered the west hallway unabated.

Five minutes prior the the officer obtaining the suspect in his rifle sights, he crashed his vehicle into a nearby ditch and fired his gun at two adults nearby.

The officer was at the scene as the shooter then opened fire from the exterior of the school before he entered through an unlocked door. The report states:

At 11:32:08, the suspect reached the west teachers’ parking lot adjacent to the affected building and fired through windows into the westmost rooms prior to entering the building.

The shooter entered the school and carried out the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The massacre continued for over an hour as responding officers did not act to stop him.

Officers at the school not only failed to breach an unlocked door, but also missed opportunities to neutralize the shooter through the classroom’s windows.

The killing spree ended only after a tactical unit from Customs and Border Protection ignored local officers, breached the classroom and killed the suspect.

