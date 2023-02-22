Andrea Mitchell Admits She Was ‘Imprecise’ When Claiming Ron DeSantis Didn’t Want Slavery Taught in Schools

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell offered a “postscript” to her show on Wednesday in which she admitted to being “imprecise” when claiming Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) didn’t want slavery taught in schools.

In an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, Mitchell asked why DeSantis did not want “slavery or the aftermath of slavery” to be taught in Florida schools. Harris did not correct her. DeSantis has tightened regulations on materials that are allowed in Florida public schools, previously claiming he doesn’t want Critical Race Theory or explicit materials being taught. His critics claim this is a way to target LGBTQ and Black history-related material in schools.

Mitchell said her question to Harris regarding DeSantis was framed incorrectly, but she also took some more digs at the governor and defended her broader criticism of him.

Mitchell said:

“In my interview last Friday with Vice President Harris, I was imprecise in summarizing Governor DeSantis’ position about teaching slavery in schools. Governor DeSantis is not opposed to teaching the fact of slavery in schools, but he has opposed the teaching of an African American studies curriculum as well as the use of some authors and source materials that historians and teachers say makes it all but impossible for students to understand the broader historic and political context behind slavery and its aftermath in the years since.”

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin previously called Mitchell’s question to Harris “shameful” and provided a link to the Florida Department of Education’s requirements on teaching slavery.

“Shameful,” he tweeted. “This question from @mitchellreports exemplifies everything wrong with corporate media. They’re not accidentally terrible at their jobs–they’re maliciously intent on deceiving people. @GovRonDeSantis never said this, and FL has extensive black history requirements.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

