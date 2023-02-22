Fox Host Gushes About Trump’s Trip to East Palestine, Boasts That It’s ‘Like a Campaign Rally!’

Fox Business host Stuart Varney introduced a segment on Wednesday morning covering former President Donald Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio – the scene of a disastrous train derailment earlier in the month – by highlighting the political nature of the visit.

“Trump will address the residents of East Palestine today. This is the three weeks after that devastating train derailment,” Varney began, adding:

Well, our Mike Tobin is there. Mike, he’s going to put on a big show. It’s going to be like a campaign rally

Varney, while offering positive coverage of the visit, appeared to veer off script a bit however by highlighting the political nature of Trump’s trip to a disaster area, where residents continue to live in fear after the derailment led to the release of toxic chemicals in the environment – which the EPA says is no longer a concern.

“It probably will be something like that and you don’t have to be Nostradamus to predict that he will make the statement that he would have handled it better,” replied Tobin.

“But meantime, it’s cold, wet and miserable here and very, very tense as East Palestine is anticipating the visit of the former president, as this has all become a bitter partizan issue, as residents here say the Biden administration has just failed to stand up in the face of this crisis,” Tobin added.

After a short clip of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) reflecting on the disaster, Tobin concluded his report:

Now, the train derailed February 3rd. 20 cars contained hazardous material. 11 of the 20 cars derailed, February 6th, five of the tanks were punctured using a shaped charge explosive. Vinyl chloride was set on fire and that created that massive plume of smoke. Since that time, residents have complained of headaches, rashes and a foul smell. So today you have schools closed, not because of the chemicals, but in anticipation, really for security reasons with the former president being here. The mayor of this town says he doesn’t want this to become a political circus. And frankly, Stuart, it’s a little late for that.

Trump is set to appear alongside Ohio Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) and local Representative Bill Johnson (R-OH) and “he is expected to help provide relief materials to people affected by the disaster,” reported the New York Times.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business

