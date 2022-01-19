GOP Congressman Repeats Wild Falsehood About Covid Deaths on House Floor

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) repeated a debunked claim on the House floor on Wednesday by stating the CDC director “admitted” that 75% of the people who have died from Covid had at least four co-morbidities.

The claim originated with a badly edited ABC interview with Rochelle Walensky earlier this month.

“The overwhelming number of deaths – over 75 percent – occurred in people who had at least four co-morbidities,” she said. “So really, these are people who were unwell to begin with.”

However, ABC had failed to provide the requisite context showing Walensky was actually saying that 75% of Covid deaths among fully vaccinated people occurred in those with at least four co-morbidities.

Conservative media ran with Walensky’s out-of-context statement, which was subsequently debunked.

Nonetheless, Clyde repeated the falsehood during a floor speech Wednesday morning.

The congressman pointed to the distinction between those people who have died of Covid, and those have died with Covid but not because of it. He said the CDC and Democrats use the difference to “provide cover to the president” and accused the media of covering up “hypocrisy.”

“In fact,” he continued. “CDC director Walensky recently admitted that 75% – yes, 75% – of Covid deaths occurred in people with at least four co-morbidities. Every life is precious, and families deserve the truth. The question must be answered: how many Americans died with Covid compared to how many died from Covid? Our government agencies should have been reporting health data accurately from the beginning, not as a matter of political cover.”

