Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe responded to the Department of Justice dropping their probe into him on CNN Right Now With Brianna Keilar by blasting the agency — calling it an “absolute disgrace that they took two years” to drop the case.

McCabe also expressed that it had been an “emotional moment for my whole family.”

“Obviously, I don’t know if I can give you a sense of it…to have this horrific black cloud that’s been hanging over me and my family for almost the last two years, to have that finally lifted is just an unbelievable — it’s a relief I’m not sure I can really explain to you adequately. It’s just a very emotional moment for my whole family.”

He added, “And I have to say that as glad as I am that the Justice Department and the DC US attorney’s office finally decided to do the right thing today it’s an absolute disgrace that they took two years and put my family through this experience for two years before they finally drew the obvious conclusion and one they could have drawn a long, long time ago.”

McCabe then aimed at President Donald Trump, adding that “quite frankly in the last week and certainly the president’s kind of revenge tirade following his acquittal in the impeachment proceeding has only amplified my concerns about what would happen in my own case.”

“The pursuit of political enemies and use of the criminal justice system and criminal investigations to exact some sort of political revenge on those enemies is something that should not be happening in the United States of America,” McCabe stated.

When asked by Keilar about if he believes it was at the directive of Trump to drop the case, he called the timing “curious” in light of the Roger Stone sentencing this week.

On how the former FBI deputy director will move forward, McCabe explained, “I really am looking forward to celebrating with my family and friends. It’s been so unbelievably tense, and just such an incredible pressure on all of us, and we’re all very, very happy, and I’m just — I’m just so glad my kids don’t have to live with this anymore.

“And then beyond that, you know, I am enjoying finally having the opportunity to speak publicly about things that I believe deeply in, about concerns that we all have about our country and the way things are going. And I look forward to continuing doing that work and trying to add to the conversation in the most productive ways that I can,” McCabe continued.

The DOJ was considering bring charges upon McCabe over lying “to federal officials about his involvement in a news media disclosure.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]