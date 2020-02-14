Bloomberg Camp Mocks Trump’s Coronavirus Comments in New Video: ‘Everyone In This Room Is Now Dumber…’

The Michael Bloomberg campaign, in addition to just having a ton of money, has also been notable for the ways they’ve attempted to insult and troll President Donald Trump.

You’ll recall earlier this month, in response to Trump’s comments about a debate “box,” Bloomberg’s campaign responded in a statement saying, “The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

The back-and-forth has continued and Bloomberg has been the subject of a number of mocking tweets from POTUS.

Today Bloomberg’s campaign mocked Trump again over his comments on the coronavirus in which POTUS said, “Now the virus that we are talking about having to do, you know, lotta people think that goes away in April, with the heat,” by basically just splicing it with that famous Billy Madison “What you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things…” scene.

And it’s only February, folks…

