Anti-Vaxx Lisa Boothe Back on Fox News After Contracting Covid: ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’

Lisa Boothe returned to the Fox News airwaves as guest host of The Ingraham Angle on Thursday after an absence of more than two weeks. Her appearance came three days after she suggested on Twitter that she had contracted Covid-19.

In October, Boothe bragged to Dan Bongino on Unfiltered that she is unvaccinated and considers it “a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny.” Until Thursday, Boothe appeared on Fox News just four times, according to a search of the TVEyes transcript database.

A source had told Mediaite that Boothe would be hosting the Angle on Thursday night. After the handoff from Pete Hegseth who had guest-hosted Hannity, Boothe said, “Let’s go, Brandon,” a euphemism for “Fuck Joe Biden” that has become popular among some conservatives.

On Monday, Boothe strongly suggested on Twitter that she got the novel coronavirus:

Add me to the natural immunity club. The initiation sucked, but the worst is behind me. 🙌 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 27, 2021

She subsequently tweeted, “What is the point of mandating a vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of COVID?”

What is the point of mandating a vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of COVID? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 27, 2021

As has been noted many times, being vaccinated against Covid-19 vastly reduces one’s chances of needing to be hospitalized or dying as a result of the virus.

During her opening monologue, Boothe railed against vaccine and quarantine mandates, as well as travel restrictions being imposed on Princeton University students because of concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

“They can’t even leave the county that the school is in,” Boothe said. “People want to get on with their lives. And they don’t want the political bunk from a so called experts to dictate it. Enough is enough.”

Watch above via Fox News.

