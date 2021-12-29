Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe has been getting quite a bit of attention lately after taking a vocal stand against Covid-19 vaccines. But she has appeared on Fox News a few times since bragging about being anti-vaxx during an appearance with Dan Bongino in October. And now, she has revealed in new tweets that she has contracted Covid-19.

Boothe appeared on Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on October 23rd and railed against what she called the Biden administration’s desire to “control” and “force his opponents to submit to him.” She slammed the administration’s advancement of vaccine mandates, told Bongino she was not vaccinated, and was “doubling down” on not getting the shot as a “giant middle finger to President Joe Biden’s tyranny.”

According to a search on television transcript database TVEyes, Boothe has appeared on Fox News just four times since making the statement above: October 31st on Bongino’s show, November 20 to guest host Bongino’s show, November 28th with Steve Hilton, and mid-December on The Ingraham Angle. It remains unclear if the fewer appearances on Fox News are related to her vocal anti-vaccine stance.

Fox & Friends Sunday teased Boothe would be appearing as a contributor to Fox’s Big Sunday Show, but viewers who tuned in eager to see her among the remote panelists may have been disappointed to learn that she had been replaced by Katie Pavlich.

Then, on Monday, Boothe revealed that she had contracted Covid (though in an oblique way) on Twitter.

Add me to the natural immunity club. The initiation sucked, but the worst is behind me. 🙌 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 27, 2021

She also doubled down on her claim that the vaccine is futile given it is not 100% effective at preventing infection, ignoring the data that shows vaccinated individuals get hospitalized far less than those who are unvaccinated.

What is the point of mandating a vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of COVID? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 27, 2021

She added that Covid “sucks” before suggesting that contracting the highly transmissible and potentially deadly virus is “kind of inevitable”

I understand why people don’t want to get COVID. It sucks, but it’s just so contagious it’s kind of inevitable. How much of society do you want to destroy for something you are likely going to get no matter what precautions you take? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 28, 2021

Boothe gained attention recently over a Daily Beast report that revealed she was taken out of the running of filling Meghan McCain’s conservative spot on The View after she came out against the vaccine.

A source told Mediaite that Boothe is scheduled to guest-host The Ingraham Angle on Thursday night, provided she has fully recovered from the virus.

