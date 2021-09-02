Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz blasted the controversial anti-abortion law in Texas that bans most abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court declined to prevent the law from going into effect after opponents filed an emergency petition to stop it.

The law is unique in that it does not allow state officials to enforce it, but instead permits “any person, other than an officer or employee of a state or local governmental entity in this state” to sue any person who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion.”

Winning plaintiffs are entitled to receive $10,000 from each defendant.

“Well, I think it’s so unconstitutional, I don’t even know where to begin,” Dershowitz said on Newsmax Thursday. “The idea of giving individuals the right to enforce the law – what if Texas next passed a law saying that anybody had the right to prevent gay marriage? If any gay people get married you can sue them, and anybody who facilitated the gay marriage and collect $10,000? Or any Black person who wants to vote, a White person can sue them?”

Dershowitz said he thinks that if and when the law is argued before the court, Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh will find its enforcement mechanism unconstitutional because the law allows “individual buttinskies, individual busybodies to say we don’t like what’s going in an abortion clinic.”

The professor stated the reasoning behind the law’s enforcement “is exactly the same as if two gay people were getting married, but [people] say ‘We don’t like gay marriage and so we’re going to interfere.'”

Later in the interview, Dershowitz said the Texas law is likely doomed.

“So I do predict the Supreme Court will strike down the Texas law,” he said. “They may not do it right away. They may wait until the next case, which is argued in the fall, but the Texas law will not survive.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

