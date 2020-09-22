At a Pennsylvania campaign rally, President Donald Trump went on an extended rant where he gleefully recalled the “beautiful sight” of an MSNBC reporter getting shot in the leg by a rubber bullet and reveled in images of riot police ignoring reporters’ press credentials and violently tossing them to the ground.

Speaking in Moon Township on Tuesday, Trump repeated a virulently anti-press diatribe from last Friday, where he had singled out MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi for mockery after he was knocked down by a law enforcement projectile while reporting on the ground from Minneapolis in late May. During the broadcast when Velshi was shot, there was no evidence of violence from protestors before the police opened fire and swept through the crowd, as the MSNBC reporter noted in a tweet to the president.

“Remember that beautiful sight?” Trump said again in Pennsylvania, before misidentifying Velshi’s network. “The street was a mess. That idiot reporter from CNN got hit on the knee with a canister of tear gas. and he went down. ‘

“‘I’ve been hit, I’ve been hit!'” Trump said, mocking Velshi “The one with the shaved head, maybe I will do that one day. I’ll give it up. Gut he went down and he didn’t like it. He was hit.”

“‘Police brutality!’ Remember that?” Trump added, making up the cries from MSNBC reporter.

Trump returned to his theme of basking in displays of physical force against the press moments later, when recounting how National Guard troops tossed to the ground reporters who were covering the protests in Minneapolis.

“They grabbed them, they grabbed them, they grabbed them. They were grabbing them left and right,” Trump happily recounted. “Sometimes they grabbed one guy — ‘I’m a reporter! I’m a reporter!’ — get out of here. They throw him aside like he was little bag of popcorn.”

“I mean honestly, when he watch the crap that we’ve all had to take so long,” Trump added, clearly referencing his hatred of the press, which he has previously indicated was worth targeting for violence and routinely labeled an “enemy of the people.”

“You don’t want to do that,” Trump claimed, “but when you see it, it’s actually see a beautiful sight. It’s a beautiful sight.”

The prospect of the President of the United States so openly and enthusiastically endorsing police violence against journalists while dismissing their Constitutionally protected role in our democracy prompted both disgust and condemnation from reporters on Twitter.

To repeat, the president just gleefully recounted how one journalist was hit in the knee with a tear gas canister (actually a rubber bullet) and how another journalist was shoved to the ground by the authorities, then explicitly said the latter is “actually a beautiful sight.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 23, 2020

“It’s a beautiful sight” — Trump glorifies violence against reporters pic.twitter.com/UAENo59vrR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2020

Reporters are getting banged up by law enforcement while doing their jobs. Meanwhile, there’s a video of the president dramatically ducking as a candidate when one guy ran toward the stage in Ohio in the 2016 campaign. https://t.co/sG8ZFBiAMG — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 23, 2020

This is now part of the president’s revue, and it is reprehensible: https://t.co/sp2qbPBuc3 — David Gura (@davidgura) September 23, 2020

Baghdad in ’09 felt safer to me than America does today https://t.co/nmmd8fknfI — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) September 23, 2020

When Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered, Trump Admin welcomed MBS.

When a congressional candidate body slammed a reporter, Trump praised it.

When a reporter was hit w/ a rubber bullet, Trump called it beautiful. Trump glorifying violence toward press is a feature not a bug https://t.co/arxD0XSXst — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 23, 2020

The video is even worse. At a rally, the president says it was a “beautiful sight” when a reporter was thrown to the ground by police while covering a protest. https://t.co/B4dERhBFov — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 23, 2020

Trump has turned his “beautiful sight” glorification of violence against journalists into a reoccurring bit in his campaign speeches, and it’s really, really disturbing. https://t.co/1kGwFKZxcj — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) September 23, 2020

Trump again celebrating the cops harming journalists: “You don’t want to do that but when you see it it’s actually a beautiful sight” — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) September 23, 2020

Trump gleefully descibes police violence against journalists, which he calls a “beautiful sight”: pic.twitter.com/oAXvTStoat — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 23, 2020

Appalling. Trump wants to be an authoritarian dictator, and Mitch McConnell — and, apparently, Mitt Romney and most of the rest of elected Republicans — will gleefully jump along for the ride as long as they get their judges. https://t.co/Qzht7nx0WQ — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 23, 2020

Watch the video above, via C-Span 3.

