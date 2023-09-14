‘Are You Pregnant?’ Whoopi Goldberg Randomly Pivots During Rant on The View to Ask Alyssa Farah Griffin if She’s With Child

During a rant about the existential crisis the United States faces regarding discrimination, Whoopi Goldberg randomly asked Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant on The View.

The panel was discussing the significance of Mitt Romney announcing his retirement from the Senate and how the Republican party has shifted over the years to reflect the values of Donald Trump rather than Ronald Reagan.

Whoopi claimed “the rot has always been there,” citing historical discrimination against immigrants, the Black community, and Native Americans. Then Whoopi all of a sudden shifted the entire conversation toward Griffin.

“Are you pregnant?” Goldberg asked her shocked co-host — who exclaimed in response, “No! Oh my god, You can’t say that when my mother in law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant. Why, do I look pregnant?”

“Yes…I just got a vibe,” Goldberg responded as the audience and panel roared with laughter. “I’m so sorry.”

Griffin claimed in the lighthearted moment she is “not blessed to be pregnant yet” but is “very open to being pregnant soon.” When asked if she was sure she was not pregnant, Griffin said, “I’m pretty sure.”

“Forgive me…I see a glow,” Goldberg concluded. Griffin added she’ll take a test when she gets home just to confirm it.

Griffin, 34, became engaged in 2020 to Justin Griffin — with the couple officially tying the knot in November 2021.

