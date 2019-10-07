MSNBC’s Ari Melber confronted Jay Sekulow, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, about the shifting defenses of the president’s request that Ukraine investigate his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

During a long, and at-times contentious interview on his show, The Beat, Melber pushed Sekulow to explain the contradictions from both Trump defenders and Trump himself about what transpired during his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky.

“I want to ask you and I’ll give you time. If Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong in this Ukraine plot, why did he deny it and keep shifting the defense?” Melber asked.

“He hasn’t denied it. He released the transcript,” Sekulow countered.

But then Melber played clips of both the president and Trump 2020 campaign official Marc Lotter claiming the president did not try to get Biden investigated for corruption, assertions that are directly refuted by the official call summary released by the White House.

“Why deny this, which is charitable, or lie, which is what your critics are saying today? Why have these people lie about this and then go on and admit it?” Melber pressed.

“Ari, here is my response. We released the transcript. And the transcript speaks for itself,” Sekulow said in response, before claiming that requesting assistance from a foreign government as part of a political campaign did not rise to the level of a “high crime or misdemeanor” necessary for impeachment.

“This is why it’s useful to hear what your defense is,” Melber explained. “Part of your defense is the position that he can, in the light of day, get foreign help in the campaign, and you’re saying that that shouldn’t be illegal. That’s your position. I want to ask you…”

“That’s not what I said by the way, but go ahead,” Sekulow broke in.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com