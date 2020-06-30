By now you’ve probably seen or at least heard about the St. Louis couple that emerged from their home with guns to confront protesters who were walking down the private street. Mark McCloskey spoke out Tuesday night in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

McCloskey, joined by his attorney Albert Watkins, told Carlson he and his wife were having dinner when they saw “a flood of people” marching down the street.

“They’re angry, they’re screaming, they’ve got spittle coming out of their mouth, and they’re coming toward the house,” he said, recalling recent rioting in the area. “When I saw that mob come through the gate with their rage and their anger, I thought that we would be overrun in a second. By the time I was out there with my rifle, the people were 20 or 30 feet from my front wall.”

McCloskey told Carlson he was “literally afraid that within seconds they would surmont the wall come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything that I had worked for and struggled for for the last 32 years.”

Carlson asked him to respond to the “attacks” he’s gotten “for doing what we used to believe every homeowner had an obligation to do.”

“Why are they denouncing you as a racist?” he asked.

“I’ve spent my career defending people that are defenseless,” McCloskey responded. “For people that are having a hard time making their miracle happen, for people that don’t have a voice. My black clients love us. The night that this happened, I had some of our black clients calling us up till 2:30 in the morning telling us how wrong it was the way the the press writing us up.”

He told Carlson, “To call us racist is ridiculous and it had nothing to do with race. I wasn’t worried what the race was of the mob that came through my gate, I was worried that I was going to be killed. I didn’t care what race they were.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

