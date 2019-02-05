At SOTU Trump Falsely Claims Northam ‘Stated He Would Execute a Baby After Birth’

Donald Trump told a shocking lie at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address when he claimed that embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam “basically stated he would execute a baby after birth.”

“Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth,” Trump said, which is false.

“These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world,” he added.

“And then, we had the case of the Governor of Virginia where he basically stated he would execute a baby after birth,” Trump continued.

Trump’s claim about Northam is categorically false. During a radio show last week, Governor Northam described a scenario in which a distressed infant is delivered, resuscitated, and then decisions about the child’s medical care were left to the parents and the doctor. He was not describing an abortion or “infanticide.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

