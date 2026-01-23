JD Vance Rips Laura Loomer For ‘Disgraceful’ Jab At His March for Life Speech

Vice President JD Vance clapped back at Laura Loomer on Friday after the MAGA influencer jabbed him for his speech at the March for Life earlier in the day in Washington, DC.

“Why is the GOP pushing more abortion messaging in a midterm election year? Didn’t they learn their lesson in 2018?” Loomer wrote on X, adding:

Trump doesn’t like when the GOP focuses on abortion. How many times does he have to say this? Trump gets it. The GOP will blow the midterms.

Vance apparently felt compelled to defend his decision to speak at the anti-abortion march, saying, “The president literally sent a video to the March for Life today and encouraged me to accept their invitation, which I was happy to do.”

“It’s interesting that some ‘conservative influencers’ spend all of their time attacking the administration and sowing division. Disgraceful actually,” he concluded.

The president literally sent a video to the March for Life today and encouraged me to accept their invitation, which I was happy to do. It's interesting that some "conservative influencers" spend all of their time attacking the administration and sowing division. Disgraceful… https://t.co/zpWNThNXx9 — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 23, 2026

Loomer then hit back in a pair of posts, adding, “We can pretend this is about abortion if that is what makes people feel better about who their friends are, even when their friends promote people who call your pregnant wife a ‘dirty jeet’ and call your boss a pedophile protector. I’m glad we all have a sense of priorities.”

She then added, “This isn’t about abortion. It’s about @marcorubio. We all know. We can pretend it’s about abortion though, lose the midterms & then the Democrats are going to impeach President Trump. It’s sad to see. I’ll keep fighting for Trump and calling out the REAL source of division.”

Vance’s speech generally appeared to be well received by the audience, but took on dark tones at times he discussed historic infanticide. “I read an article some time ago about classic archaeology, of all things. And one particular piece of information has haunted me: that one of the telltale signs of an ancient brothel in the pagan world was that you’d always find a large number of baby skeletons nearby — a lot of baby skeletons; and those bones predominantly belonged to boys because, unlike little girls, those boys would be of no use to the future adults who were running those brothels,” Vance said, adding:

Now, this is shocking to us because we grew up in a Christian culture and were formed by religious values. Even those of us who aren’t particularly faithful, it’s a shocking thing to hear. But we remember that in the ancient pagan world, discarding children was routine.

From the skeletons in brothels to the child sacrifice of the Mayans, the mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are. But the inheritance of our civilization is something else: the fact that, as Scripture tells us, each life is fearfully and wonderfully made by our Creator.

Read his full speech here.

