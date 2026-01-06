‘Unacceptable’: Conservatives Revolt Over Trump Urging GOP to Be ‘Flexible’ on Taxpayer-Funded Abortions
Conservatives objected after President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to be “flexible” on the issue of taxpayer-funded abortions on Tuesday.
During a monologue about health care, Trump urged the GOP conference to “let the money go — in a health care account or however you do it — let the money go directly to the people.”
“Now, you have to be a little flexible on Hyde. You know that. You gotta be a little flexible, you gotta work something. You gotta use ingenuity, you gotta work. We’re all big fans of everything, but you gotta be flex-, you have to have flexibility,” he continued, referencing the Hyde Amendment, which disallows federal funds from being used to pay for abortions.
Online, pro-lifers quickly registered their discontent.
“It is unjust to force taxpayers to pay for abortion. It is also politically unpopular. Congressional Republicans should hold the line on Hyde,” submitted Ryan T. Anderson, the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.
“No, no flexibility on my taxpayer dollars going to fund the killing of babies. Not one fraction of an inch of flexibility,” agreed The Daily Wire’s Megan Basham.
“New York Establishment Democrat,” mused Stephen L. Miller.
“Your periodic reminder that Trump, and the GOP under it, is not actually pro-life anymore. It’s not even clearly against *taxpayer funding of abortion,* which pro-choice Rs like me have always opposed,” declared Republican strategist Liz Mair.
“There is already a record number of abortions happening in this nation,” noted Heartbeat International’s Andrea Trudden. “If American taxpayers are forced to fund abortion (which most Americans disagree with), imagine how many more lives will be lost. The abortion numbers will skyrocket.”
“Let’s be clear here- Trump is speaking about funding baby murder. Not only should there be zero flexibility on whether or not our tax dollars fund child sacrifice, but there should be zero flexibility on whether or not child sacrifice happens at all,” wrote Lizzie Marbach. “Abolish abortion completely.”
But wait, there’s more:
— —
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓