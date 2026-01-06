‘Unacceptable’: Conservatives Revolt Over Trump Urging GOP to Be ‘Flexible’ on Taxpayer-Funded Abortions

Conservatives objected after President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to be “flexible” on the issue of taxpayer-funded abortions on Tuesday.

During a monologue about health care, Trump urged the GOP conference to “let the money go — in a health care account or however you do it — let the money go directly to the people.”

“Now, you have to be a little flexible on Hyde. You know that. You gotta be a little flexible, you gotta work something. You gotta use ingenuity, you gotta work. We’re all big fans of everything, but you gotta be flex-, you have to have flexibility,” he continued, referencing the Hyde Amendment, which disallows federal funds from being used to pay for abortions.

Online, pro-lifers quickly registered their discontent.

“It is unjust to force taxpayers to pay for abortion. It is also politically unpopular. Congressional Republicans should hold the line on Hyde,” submitted Ryan T. Anderson, the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

It is unjust to force tax payers to pay for abortion. It is also politically unpopular. Congressional Republicans should hold the line on Hyde. https://t.co/bhrrEHnT7t pic.twitter.com/fLPV7a0FzA — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) January 6, 2026

“No, no flexibility on my taxpayer dollars going to fund the killing of babies. Not one fraction of an inch of flexibility,” agreed The Daily Wire’s Megan Basham.

No, no flexibility on my taxpayer dollars going to fund the killing of babies. Not one fraction of an inch of flexibility. https://t.co/z1jxWsnE0O — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 6, 2026

“New York Establishment Democrat,” mused Stephen L. Miller.

New York Establishment Democrat. https://t.co/JPvAXzvCbi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2026

“Your periodic reminder that Trump, and the GOP under it, is not actually pro-life anymore. It’s not even clearly against *taxpayer funding of abortion,* which pro-choice Rs like me have always opposed,” declared Republican strategist Liz Mair.

Your periodic reminder that Trump, and the GOP under it, is not actually pro-life anymore. It's not even clearly against *taxpayer funding of abortion,* which pro-choice Rs like me have always opposed. https://t.co/wERSZv7JyT — Liz Mair (@LizMair) January 6, 2026

“There is already a record number of abortions happening in this nation,” noted Heartbeat International’s Andrea Trudden. “If American taxpayers are forced to fund abortion (which most Americans disagree with), imagine how many more lives will be lost. The abortion numbers will skyrocket.”

There is already a record number of abortions happening in this nation. If American taxpayers are forced to fund abortion (which most Americans disagree with), imagine how many more lives will be lost. The abortion numbers will skyrocket. https://t.co/lMNKJQAhZh — Andrea Trudden ツ (@atrudden) January 6, 2026

“Let’s be clear here- Trump is speaking about funding baby murder. Not only should there be zero flexibility on whether or not our tax dollars fund child sacrifice, but there should be zero flexibility on whether or not child sacrifice happens at all,” wrote Lizzie Marbach. “Abolish abortion completely.”

Let’s be clear here- Trump is speaking about funding baby murder. Not only should there be zero flexibility on whether or not our tax dollars fund child sacrifice, but there should be zero flexibility on whether or not child sacrifice happens at all. Abolish abortion… https://t.co/3PhTEXqFHN — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) January 6, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

“If you’re not willing to stand up to the left on abortion, you can’t be trusted on anything else.” —@JDVance https://t.co/P4C7sg8bBA pic.twitter.com/lB7QXlqvx2 — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) January 6, 2026

Speaking of annual humiliation ritual, I see the Most Pro-Life President in History is at it again https://t.co/nnAU3yYP3q — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 6, 2026

No. You do not, under any circumstances, "got to be a little flexible on Hyde." https://t.co/0fjNoDyIxJ — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) January 6, 2026

Don't say "Hyde," say "taxpayer funding for elective abortion." Trump told House Republicans, "You've got to be a little flexible on [taxpayer funding for elective abortion]." See how crazy that sounds? https://t.co/4xnHWuDe2u — Katelyn Walls Shelton (@AnnaKateShelt) January 6, 2026

No. ♥️ Absolutely positively no flexibility on forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions. https://t.co/8q1QHjGLJI — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 6, 2026

Just a reminder: No Hyde = taxpayer funding for abortion on demand. — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) January 6, 2026

BREAKING: Trump calls to make the Hyde Amendment “flexible,” potentially opening the door to taxpayer-funded abortion. The GOP must stand firm for human life.⁰

No exceptions. No inch given. If you sacrifice Hyde, you sacrifice innocent human children. pic.twitter.com/2oI4fJk0o0 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 6, 2026

💯 Hyde is the minimum to prevent taxpayer funds from being used to murder babies. If we do not conserve life or our principles, then what are we conserving? https://t.co/XaQuN91nsW — Richard A. Stern (@RichAStern) January 6, 2026

No flexibility on Hyde. https://t.co/MQv9Es3BCg — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) January 6, 2026

We are not flexible on Hyde Amendment protections for the unborn. Just sayin. @CWforA @YWforA — Penny Nance (@PYNance) January 6, 2026

I saw the last moments when the Democratic Party fashioned a fig leaf Hyde and kicked out prolife Democrats in order to get Obamacare. Most of those dems lost reelection. That was the same moment as a major electoral realignment—loss of Dem votes in Midwest that lead to GOP… https://t.co/uNGM2xAJCz — Marjorie Dannenfelser (@marjoriesba) January 6, 2026

Ah, so it's the pro-lifers who need to be "flexible" when it comes to making sure federal tax dollars don't go towards subsidizing abortions https://t.co/q0EjJSqjH8 — Patrick T. Brown (@PTBwrites) January 6, 2026

🚨We cannot be “flexible” on the Hyde Amendment! Republicans must hold the line. No TAXPAYER FUNDING for abortion!! pic.twitter.com/wswo4qeuYB — Clare Anne Ath (@clareanneath) January 6, 2026

