The Anti-Abortion Lobby Is ‘Turning on Trump’ as Activists Accuse President of Being ‘the Problem’: Report

The anti-abortion lobby is “turning on” President Donald Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal, which interviewed several prominent pro-life activists who accused the president of undermining their agenda.

In an article titled, “The Antiabortion Movement Is Turning on Trump,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that while pro-life activists were initially triumphant following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortions had since been on the rise under Trump, driven in part by the “ubiquity of abortion pills” under his administration.

“Trump is the problem. The president is the problem,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, in an interview with the newspaper. “It’s shameful that the Trump administration’s inaction has forced pro-life states to take their battle to the federal courts.”

According to the Journal, pro-life activists and anti-abortion organizations had hoped that the Trump administration would quickly “roll back Biden-era rules allowing the abortion pill, mifepristone, to be prescribed online and shipped through the mail” – a law which has allowed abortion pills to be sent from liberal states to women in conservative states that have restrictions on abortion.

Instead, however, little has changed, with the Department of Justice fighting “lawsuits from Republican state attorneys general over access” to the drug, and Trump’s Commissioner of Food and Drugs Marty Makary even approving a new version of the pill late last year.

“This is just insulting, right? This is not what we voted for,” Advancing American Freedom’s Marc Wheat told the Wall Street Journal, while Family Research Council president Tony Perkins accused the Trump administration of undermining conservative states.

“You have Republican states that are challenging a Republican administration over this because their laws are being undermined,” Perkins protested. “Pro-life voters are going to be wondering what’s going on when they head into the polls in November.”

Trump’s MAGA coalition fell apart over the past year, with the president publicly lashing out at several of his former allies, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, commentator Candace Owens, Infowars founder Alex Jones, and his own former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent.

The president also received heavy criticism from supporters over his ongoing conflict with Iran, as well as the administration’s handling of the Epstein files, with Trump’s approval rating hitting an all-time low this month.

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