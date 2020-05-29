Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke tonight to denounce the violence in the city tonight during protests as people have taken to the streets over the killing of George Floyd.

She described how emotional she got watching that horrific video before saying the following:

“What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn’t do this to our city… If you care about this city, then go home.”

“When you burn down this city, you’re burning down our community!” the mayor continued. “You are disgracing this city. You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We’re better than this as a city, we are better than this as a country. Go. Home.”

You can watch the mayor's comments above, via WSB-TV.

