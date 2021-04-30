Escaped Atlanta Murder Suspect Arrested After Being Spotted by TV News Crew

A murder suspect in Atlanta was arrested after being spotted by a TV news crew.

Channel 2 Action News said that reporter Matt Johnson and photojournalist Joe Booker were driving when they saw someone run past their truck into the woods.

They recognized J’ssan Carlos Strover, wanted for murder, and called law enforcement. Strover was arrested and the news crew was there to film it.

Johnson explained in a follow-up on-air report it was an “incredibly surreal” experience for him and Booker.

“We were driving, we saw somebody run in front of us, go into the woods,” he said. “We had to both look at ourselves and say ‘Did that just happen?’ We just didn’t think there was a chance, 14 hours later, that this suspect was still in the area, but that’s exactly what the situation was.”

“We made a quick U-turn, we flagged down the closest police officer, let him know the situation. He ran across the street, got the suspect to surrender,” Johnson explained.

There was a manhunt underway for Strover after he fled near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday.

You can watch Johnson’s breakdown of what happened above, including footage of the arrest, via WSB-TV.

