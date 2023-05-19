Attorney For Pregnant Nurse in Viral Bike Incident Plans to Sue ‘Media Who Defamed Her,’ Says ‘Race Had Nothing to Do With It’

The attorney for a pregnant nurse seen on video fighting over a Citi Bike before bursting into tears plans to sue “every organization that referred to her as a Karen, a racist, and a thief.”

Justin Marino appeared on Fox’s America’s Newsroom Friday to talk about the viral incident that anchor Bill Hemmer said has been viewed by 10 million people online.

Sarah Comrie, a physician’s assistant, “got off a 12-hour shift at Bellevue Hospital and she tried to go home,” Marino explained. “She went to a vacant bike where no one was touching, no one was on. She mounted the bike, she paid for the bike. She ended up actually pulling back off the docking station, and then around that time these individuals were claiming that was their bike. Someone pushed the bike while she was on it back into the docking station, so it locked again, and that’s where the rest of the video picks up.”

Marino said he has the receipts to prove his client rented the bike, not any of the men who gathered around her.

“They show she rented the bike. The serial numbers match, so there’s no question that the bike that she is on in that video is a bike that she reserved.”

Marino said Comrie’s employer appeared to accept the media reports of racism at face value and put Comrie on leave pending review.

“As a health system we are committed to providing an environment for our patients and our staff that is free of discrimination of any kind,” her hospital said in a statement.

Marino said, “Race had nothing to do with it.”

“There’s a reason defamation laws exist and we plan to pursue them,” he said.

When asked what media he plans to sue, Marino answered, “Every organization that referred her as a Karen, a racist, and a thief. We’re looking to right a wrong. We’re doing that here through the public, letting them know what happened, but we’re doing it through the court system as well so these institutions are going to think twice before they try to ruin someone’s life.”

Marino added, “We have no ill will towards these young men. And in fact, we wish them the best. Our focus here is on the media who defamed her.”

