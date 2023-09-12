Awkward Silence Ensues When Jeanine Pirro Is Reminded She’s Vaccinated After Seemingly Questioning Vaccine Safety

Tuesday’s installment of The Five got a bit awkward when co-host Jeanine Pirro was reminded she is vaccinated against Covid-19.

The hosts discussed social media companies’ content moderation policies when it comes to Covid-related misinformation. They addressed a recent decision by Meta, Threads’ parent company, to temporarily block searches about vaccines on the platform. Elsewhere, they discussed a judge’s ruling that the Biden administration likely violated the First Amendment when it urged social media platforms to remove misinformation.

The vaccine has become a hot-button political issue ripe for wild theories.

“We’re too far into this, for this kind of behavior,” co-host Jessica Tarlov said, suggesting the genie is already out of the bottle for Meta’s policy to reap any benefit. “I think it’s really distressing, especially considering the fact that a majority of Gen-Zs go to social media for their information.”

She pointed to the recent cardiac arrest sustained by Bronny James – LeBron James’ son – and noted that some suggested a link between his health scare and the vaccine.

“But they also do need to figure out a system to stop people from spreading rumors, like when Bronny James, for instance collapsed while playing basketball for USC,” she added. “Immediately, it was ‘It was because of the vaccine.’ It was not because of the vaccine, but that became the leading story.”

She added, “And you need to find some safe middleground where people know that the vaccine is safe for you but you don’t–”

At that point Pirro let out a seemingly skeptical sigh.

“Oh,” Pirro interjected.

“What do you mean?” Tarlov asked her. “You’re fine. You’re vaccinated. What are you ‘Oh’ing?'”

After she spoke, an awkward silence overtook the table while Pirro stared off in the opposite direction.

“It’s your turn,” Tarlov told Pirro.

“It’s your segment,” Pirro said, addressing co-host Greg Gutfeld, who was the lead for the segment.

“I’m just here for the the fun!” he exclaimed.

