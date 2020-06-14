Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson decided to sidestep around President Donald Trump’s claim of being on par with Abraham Lincoln as the greatest president for African Americans the country has ever seen.

Carson joined George Stephanopoulos on This Week to talk about Trump’s response to America’s continued social unrest following the death of George Floyd. The ABC host led the discussion by having Carson react to Trump’s Fox News interview where he said “I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although it’s always questionable.”

“Do you stand by that claim?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Instead of answering the question head-on, Carson responded with “I will say, rather than get into an argument about who has done the most, what has, in fact, been done?” As he continued to tout the Trump administration’s record, Carson eventually dismissed Stephanopoulos’ question altogether.

“To get into an argument about who’s done the most is probably not productive,” Carson said, “but it is good to acknowledge the things that have been done.”

Stephanopoulos followed up by asking if Trump should “stop making that comparison” to Lincoln, and he listed a number of former U.S. presidents who also took prominent steps to combat racism in the country.

Watch above, via ABC.

