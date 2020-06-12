President Donald Trump and Fox’s Harris Faulkner got into an awkward exchange when the president brought up Abraham Lincoln’s impact on the black community and said “he did good, although it’s always questionable.”

The comment rooted from Trump touting himself as doing “more for the black community than any other president” after Faulkner asked him about “revitalization in black communities.”

“So I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president,” Trump said. “And let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words the end result.”

“Well, we are free, Mr. President,” Faulkner said.

“But we are free,” Trump responded.

“So he did pretty well,” Faulkner noted – adding she understood what the president meant.

“So I’m going to take a pass on Abe — honest Abe as we call him,” Trump said.

“But you say you’ve done more than anybody,” Faulkner responded.

“Look, criminal justice reform. Nobody else could’ve done it,” Trump said. “I did it. I didn’t get a lot of notoriety, and the fact that people I did it for then go on television and thank everybody but me. And they needed me to get it done, and I got it done.”

In Faulkner’s lengthy interview with Trump, the president talked about his decision to host a rally on Juneteenth, said he didn’t care that military leaders regretted being a part of his Bible photo op, and was confronted about the origins of his “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” phrase.

