Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson refused to elaborate on how the Trump administration is going to deal with the imminent docking of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship known to be carrying 21 people who’ve been infected by the coronavirus.

In an interview on Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the former neurosurgeon was asked how the government will handle the 3,500 people aboard the ship once it docks in Oakland, California.

“The cruise ship personnel and, as you know, the vice president met with the CEOs of the major cruise ship companies yesterday, and they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours of that meeting,” said Carson. This prompted Stephanopoulos to interject and note that “the ship is docking tomorrow.”

“The plan will be in place by that time, but I don’t want to preview the plan right now,” Carson said.

“Shouldn’t you be able to do that?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I think it needs to all come from a solidarity source, we shouldn’t have 16 people saying what the plan is. Particularly when it hasn’t been fully formulated,” Carson said.

Carson’s comments come days after President Donald Trump spoke at the Center for Disease Control and said he didn’t want people disembarking from the ship and being placed into quarantine because he doesn’t want the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. to go any higher.

“They would like to have the people come off,” Trump said. “I would rather have the people stay. But I told them to make the final decision. I would rather – because I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”

Watch above, via ABC.

