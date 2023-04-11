Ben Shapiro Awkwardly Defends Clarence Thomas’ Benefactor Owning Nazi Relics: ‘Well, I Mean…’

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro visibly stumbled as he attempted to defend Republican billionaire donor Harlan Crow’s ownership of Nazi memorabilia and remnants from totalitarian regimes.

The Daily Wire founder used his latest podcast to defend Clarence Thomas’ from ProPublica’s report that the Supreme Court justice accepted luxurious gifts and vacations paid for by Crow, and Thomas never marked any of this down in his financial disclosures. This led to Shapiro fuming over the scrutiny Crow has received for his collection of historical pieces from toppled autocracies.

“Apparently, [Crow’s] a very, very bad man,” Shapiro said sarcastically. “You’re not allowed to be friends with Justice Thomas because, apparently, they’re now accusing him — I’m not kidding you — of being, like, a Nazi. The reason — because this is what Nazis do. They make friends with Clarence Thomas. Nazis, famous for loving Black people.”

After complaining about criticisms of Crow from Kevin Kruse, Shapiro addressed the re-emerged news that Crow keeps Nazi relics in his house, and has a sculpture garden featuring several of the most notorious despots of the 20th century. Crow has said that he keeps these artifacts as reminders of mankind’s evils, so Shapiro objected to the notion that Crow’s taste in historic art pieces makes him a “fan” of those beliefs.

“He said that he’s filled his property with these mementos because he hates communism and fascism,” Shapiro said while citing The Washingtonian. He then stuttered as he rationalized this as “Well, I mean, that seems like a reason why you might own this stuff is to remember the things that you hate. But apparently, that makes him a Nazi and a communist.”

Shapiro continued to defend Crow by referring to the Soviet posters former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney displayed in his house, and also Anita Dunn’s past quotation of Mao Tse-tung.

“That’s the way this stupid game works,” Shapiro groaned.

