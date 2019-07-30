Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders went after CNN anchor Jake Tapper over his line of questioning on health care, shouting “Your question IS a Republican talking point!”

During Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Tapper asked each of the candidates if they would support raising taxes on the middle class in order to pay for universal coverage, with

varying results.

But as Sen. Amy Klobuchar D-MN) was finishing up her response to a different question, Sanders cut in.

“As the author of the Medicare bill, let me clear up one thing,” Sanders said. “If people talk about having insurance, there are millions of people who have insurance that can’t go to the doctor, and when they come out of the hospital they go bankrupt. All right?”

“What I am talking about, and others up here are talking about, is no deductibles and no co-payments,” Sanders continued, then went after Tapper.

“And Jake, your question IS a Republican talking point,” Sanders said. At the end of the day, and by the way, and by the way, by the way, the healthcare industry will be advertising tonight on this program,” Sanders said, as Tapper tried to move on.

“Oh, can I complete that please? They will be advertising tonight with that talking point,” Sanders said, echoing remarks he made after Sen. Kamala Harris criticized him.

