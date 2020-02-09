During Bernie Sanders’ interview with Jake Tapper on Sunday, the independent Vermont Senator and 2020 Democratic nominee got indignant when the CNN host asked him about some old comments on his belief in a maximum wage cap.

After Tapper asked Sanders for his ongoing thoughts about the Iowa caucus fiasco, he turned to a collection of remarks from 1974 when Sanders said it should be “illegal to earn more money than someone could spend in his or her lifetime.”

“What year was that?” Sanders asked. When Tapper informed him the quotes were dated to 45 years ago, Sanders objected to the question and dismissed the relevance of his remarks.

“Look, Jake, in all due respect…Did you go back to my third grade essay when I was in PS 197?” Sanders said dismissively. “That was 50 years ago!…We can go back to things that I said in the ‘70s. I don’t think it’s productive. I’ve been a senator for 14 years, congressman for 16 years.”

