Beto O’Rourke swung at Pete Buttigieg on Sunday after his Democratic 2020 presidential rival said that his gun confiscation remarks will be weaponized against the party.

In a broad range interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Buttigieg was asked about O’Rourke’s Democratic debate promise where he said “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47!” When asked if O’Rourke’s comments are “playing into the hands of Republicans,” Buttigieg answered affirmatively.

“We have agreement among the American people not just for universal backgrounds checks but we have a majority in favor of red flag laws, high-capacity magazines, banning the new sale of assault weapons. This is a golden moment to finally do something. Because we’ve been argue being this for as long as I’ve been alive. When even this president and even Mitch McConnell are at least are pretending to be open to reforms, we know we have a moment on our hands. Let’s make the most of it and get these things done.”

Hours later, O’Rourke noticed how Buttigieg handled that question, and he’s making it clear he wasn’t impressed by the answer.

Leaving millions of weapons of war on the streets because Trump and McConnell are “at least pretending to be open to reforms”? That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place. Let’s have the courage to say what we believe and fight for it. https://t.co/SSnFT600Vm — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 15, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

