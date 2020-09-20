Joe Biden spoke Sunday on Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the upcoming Supreme Court fight in the Senate, appealing directly to Senate Republicans to “follow your conscience.”

Biden said Republicans are being hypocritical and quoted Lindsey Graham’s 2016 comments inviting people to “use my words against me” talking about this scenario.

The former vice president said he’s not appealing to the president or Mitch McConnell, but to “those Republicans out there, Senate Republicans, who know deep down what is right for the country and consistent with the Constitution… not just what’s best for their party.”

Biden said to “jam” the nomination through before the election would just be “an exercise in raw political power”:

“Even if President Trump wants to put forward a name now, the Senate should not act on it until after the American people select their next president, their next Congress, their next Senate. If Donald Trump wins the election, then the Senate should move on his selection and weigh the nominee he chooses fairly. But if I win the election, President Trump’s nomination should be withdrawn. As the new President, I should be the one who nominates Justice Ginsburg’s successor, a nominee who should get a fair hearing in the Senate.”

He again addressed “those few Senate Republicans, the handful who really will decide what happens,” directly appealing to them not to “confirm anyone nominated under the circumstances President Trump and Senator McConnell have created.”

“Follow your conscience,” Biden said. “Let the people speak. Cool the flames that have been engulfing our country.”

